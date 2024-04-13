Toncoin (TON) Trading 26.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion and approximately $871.64 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.93 or 0.00010223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011721 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00014527 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,716.15 or 0.99894581 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011096 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00101582 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,205,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,192,122.003079 with 3,470,755,452.8029175 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.90214326 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $835,029,300.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.