Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

TNXP stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $680,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 243,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

