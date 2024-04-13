Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Up 37.6% in March

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,135.0 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

Shares of TOPCF stock remained flat at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. Topcon has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Topcon had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Topcon will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

