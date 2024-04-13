Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.50. 181,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 672,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSEM. Susquehanna began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $351.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,996,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,174,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,777 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $67,717,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $42,314,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $45,303,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

