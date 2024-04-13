Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $29,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $244.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.11.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

