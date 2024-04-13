Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $8.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Transocean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 16.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 66.7% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Transocean has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.