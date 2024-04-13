Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys 2,563,850 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,885,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563,850 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises 2.4% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Kinross Gold worth $29,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 27,387,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.