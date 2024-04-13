Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $18.72 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138,030 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for about 1.5% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.16% of Open Text worth $18,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,515,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,144,000 after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,019,000 after acquiring an additional 154,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Open Text by 889.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,953,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 107,702 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,820,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 231,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $35.52. 678,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,371. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $45.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.77%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

