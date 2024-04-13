Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $26.64 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,075 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up approximately 2.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $26,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 317.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 101.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 66,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Rogers Communications by 32.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,049,000 after buying an additional 508,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 9.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,625,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,617,000 after buying an additional 224,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 653,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,119. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.3742 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCI. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

