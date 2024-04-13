Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $48.22 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 486,421 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for 4.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $48,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.9 %

BMO stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 701,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,688. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1172 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

