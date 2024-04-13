Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $35.23 Million in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 730,425 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,234,000. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 2.9% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.08% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 7,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,700,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

