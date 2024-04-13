Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 2.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.15% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $25,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,734 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,902,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 477,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. 1,449,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

