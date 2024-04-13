TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Update

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.35. 164,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,513. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

