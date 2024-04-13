TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,835 shares of company stock worth $4,161,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,651,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,797 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

TriNet Group Trading Down 2.4 %

TriNet Group stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.05. The stock had a trading volume of 136,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average of $118.64.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

