Truist Financial Trims Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Target Price to $148.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average is $128.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,203,000 after buying an additional 60,949 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

