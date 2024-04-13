Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOUR. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 127,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tuniu by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tuniu by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period.

TOUR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 76,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,967. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Tuniu ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

