Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Tuniu Stock Down 1.9 %

TOUR stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tuniu Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuniu by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tuniu by 117.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 127,806 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.