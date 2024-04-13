Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Tuniu Stock Down 1.9 %
TOUR stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
