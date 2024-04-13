Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEEGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twin Vee Powercats by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of VEEE opened at $0.90 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

