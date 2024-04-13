U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

