UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6,797.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,568,457 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $143,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.