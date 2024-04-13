UBS Group Lowers Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $32.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $70.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.22.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,219,019 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,508,000 after acquiring an additional 236,702 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

