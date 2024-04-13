UBS Group Raises Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $47.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.64.

WMB opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. Williams Companies has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

