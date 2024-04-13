UMA Price Hits $2.74 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. UMA has a total market cap of $216.29 million and $20.77 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00004070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,680,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,076,660 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

