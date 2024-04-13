Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $156.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.71.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $166.79 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $183.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after buying an additional 638,166 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after acquiring an additional 569,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,820,000 after acquiring an additional 500,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

