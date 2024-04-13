Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULH opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $870.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,264,000 after buying an additional 295,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

