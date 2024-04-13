Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
