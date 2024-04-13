UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8112 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

