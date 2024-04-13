Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,200 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the March 15th total of 270,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,647.3 days.

Ushio Stock Performance

UHOIF stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Ushio has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

