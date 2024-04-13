Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,200 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the March 15th total of 270,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,647.3 days.
Ushio Stock Performance
UHOIF stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Ushio has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.
About Ushio
