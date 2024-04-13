VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 138,810 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 442,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 491.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 49,169 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

