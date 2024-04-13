Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Short Interest Up 45.0% in March

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 533,700 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Vacasa Stock Performance

VCSA stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.82) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $177.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vacasa will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,378.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,649.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $583,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vacasa by 48.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at about $10,941,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Featured Stories

