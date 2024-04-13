Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Get Vale alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Vale Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 64.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Vale by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,007,000 after buying an additional 150,918 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Vale by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,112,000 after buying an additional 289,495 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,606,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after buying an additional 139,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.