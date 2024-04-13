Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Chevron Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

