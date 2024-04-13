Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $125.19 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

