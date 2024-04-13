Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $221.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.66 and its 200 day moving average is $194.92. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.