Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $923,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $179.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

