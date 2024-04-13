Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 11,500 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.