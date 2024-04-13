Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VGT stock opened at $514.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

