Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

MCHP opened at $85.64 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

