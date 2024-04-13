Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 768,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $239.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

