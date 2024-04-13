Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

