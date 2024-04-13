Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

