Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

CTAS stock opened at $668.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $638.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.89. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

