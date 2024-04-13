Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Midland States Bancorp worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 90.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $511.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

