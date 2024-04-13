Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Lessened by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. 682,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,896. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.49.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

