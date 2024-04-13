Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flower City Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VEU opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

