Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.2% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $341.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.03. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.98 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

