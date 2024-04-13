Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.10. 1,239,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,154. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

