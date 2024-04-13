Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Decreased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

