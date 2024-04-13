Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,451,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,894,701 shares.The stock last traded at $75.91 and had previously closed at $75.89.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
