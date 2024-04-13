Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,451,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,894,701 shares.The stock last traded at $75.91 and had previously closed at $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

