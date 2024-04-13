Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VB opened at $216.87 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.93.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
